Huge police raid uncovers 1,905 cannabis plants in Calderdale mill

A Calderdale police operation discovered almost 2,000 cannabis plants being grown in a Hebden Bridge Mill.
Police officers executed a drugs warrant at an address on Stubbing Holme Road yesterday morning.
They discovered 1,905 cannabis plants in the building.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.
Enquiries remain ongoing.
Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.
More crime news
READ: Raiders flee on scooter after cash is taken in Morrisons petrol station burglary
READ: Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Halifax
READ: Owners’ despair at costly raids on Calderdale bar
READ: Man threatened with hammer in Halifax tool theft