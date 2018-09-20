Huge police raid uncovers 1,905 cannabis plants in Calderdale mill

A Calderdale police operation discovered almost 2,000 cannabis plants being grown in a Hebden Bridge Mill.

Police officers executed a drugs warrant at an address on Stubbing Holme Road yesterday morning.

Police at drugs raid scene in Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge

They discovered 1,905 cannabis plants in the building.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

