Huge police raid uncovers 1,905 cannabis plants in Calderdale mill

Police at drugs raid scene in Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge
Police at drugs raid scene in Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge

A Calderdale police operation discovered almost 2,000 cannabis plants being grown in a Hebden Bridge Mill.

Police officers executed a drugs warrant at an address on Stubbing Holme Road yesterday morning.

Police at drugs raid scene in Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge

Police at drugs raid scene in Stubbing Holme Road, Hebden Bridge

They discovered 1,905 cannabis plants in the building.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

More crime news

READ: Raiders flee on scooter after cash is taken in Morrisons petrol station burglary

READ: Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Halifax

READ: Owners’ despair at costly raids on Calderdale bar

READ: Man threatened with hammer in Halifax tool theft