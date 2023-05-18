Hundreds of dangerous drivers in Calderdale penalised thanks to West Yorkshire Police's road safety crackdown

Over the last five years, the policing operation targeting dangerous driving and road safety has resulted in over 600 ‘road safety outcomes’.

Supported through the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, additional patrols are deployed onto the roads of Calderdale, tackling driving offences across the district.

Between October 2022 and March 2023, officers stopped 154 drivers for speeding, caught 181 people travelling without using seatbelt, caught 34 people driving whilst using their mobile phone and arrested 42 people on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police tape

In addition, 50 vehicles were seized, 181 people stopped for offences including dangerous driving, no MOT, no insurance and driving without due care and attention.