Hunt for bare-chested train passenger after pensioner punched in the face at Calderdale station

The 73-year-old victim was trying to board a service heading to Blackpool when his suitcase bumped into a woman on the train.

A man with the woman abused the victim and punched him in the face, breaking his nose and causing him to fall to the floor.

The culprit got off the train at Preston.

Police want to speak to this man

Officers have released these CCTV images of a man they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

They are asking him, or anyone who recognises him or has information about the attack at 11.20am on August 14, to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 192 of August 14.