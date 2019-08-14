Hunt for bogus Calderdale callers after they tricked elderly resident and stole their jewellery

Police are hunting a bogus caller and his partner in crime after they tricked an elderly Calderdale resident and stole their jewellery.

A bogus caller visited an address on Hallroyd Place, Todmorden yesterday morning (Tuesday) at approximately 11am stating he was checking for leaks.

Bogus callers targeted an elderly resident in Todmorden (Stock JPI image)

The elderly resident allowed the man entry and he was shown into the kitchen where he turned on the water tap and checked the pipes.

A spokesperson for the Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing team said that during this time it is believed a second person entered the home, via the unlocked door, carried out a search and removed a quantity of jewellery from the bedroom.

House to house enquiries were carried out and vague descriptions of two men, both white males wearing hi vis jackets were obtained.

Enquiries are on-going and the victim is being supported.

Anybody with information that could assist in this investigation can call police on 101 or report it on line at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-usquoting reference 13190413334 or you can report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111

