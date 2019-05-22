Hunt for burglars who broke into Halifax house and stole this jewellery
Detectives are appealing for help to find jewellery that was taken in a Halifax house burglary.
The burglary happened at a house on Butts Green Lane on Monday 20 May between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.
They made off with the items of jewellery and a large quantity of cash.
other
The suspect/s forced entry to the property and carried out a search
other
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who finds the jewellery or is sold the jewellery pictured.
other
Officers would also like tohear anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time of the incident to get in contact.
other
View more