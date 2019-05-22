Jewellery items stolen

Hunt for burglars who broke into Halifax house and stole this jewellery

Detectives are appealing for help to find jewellery that was taken in a Halifax house burglary.

The burglary happened at a house on Butts Green Lane on Monday 20 May between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

They made off with the items of jewellery and a large quantity of cash.
The suspect/s forced entry to the property and carried out a search
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who finds the jewellery or is sold the jewellery pictured.
Officers would also like tohear anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time of the incident to get in contact.
