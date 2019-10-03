Hunt for Calderdale burglars who stole rare and sentimental jewellery

Police are appealing for information to find rare and sentimental jewellery following a burglary at a house in Hebden Bridge.

It happened on the evening of 6 September at a property off Dike Lane, Wadsworth.

Some of the items taken from the burglary in Hebden Bridge

The suspects gained entry to the property before carrying out a search and making off with jewellery and a number of sentimental items.

Some of the items taken include a WW1 tin, which had a ration book and pencil inside, football medals dating back to the 1930s and 40s, nursing belt buckles and a NHS Dorset Nursing badge (all pictured).

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth, of Calderdale CID, said: “While most of the items taken aren’t of great monetary value, they are of great sentimental value to the owners.

“I would appeal for anyone with any information on the incident or anyone who has seen the items for sale to contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting crime reference 13190458154.

Alternatively, you can call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

