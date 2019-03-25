Hunt for fly tippers who dumped hundreds of fire extinguishers at beauty spot

A police officer has shared this shocking image of hundreds of fire extinguishers that were illegally flytipped near the Pennine Way.

PC Martin Willis spotted the dumped items on Windy Hill, which marks the boundary between Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

The huge pile of fire extinguishers had been left on a track next to an electricity pylon on the hill, which lies above junction 22 of the M62.

PC Willis is a motorway officer who patrols the M62.

A former firefighter commented on the photo on Twitter to point out that the extinguishers could be easily traced to their previous owners via information on their inspection labels.

Another Twitter user added:-

"They cost a small fortune to service - I'm hardly surprised. Can't imagine there's much of a market (if even legal) for second-hand extinguishers and no doubt the chemical content means they can't be disposed of in a regular tip. Not condoning it of course!"

