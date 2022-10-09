News you can trust since 1853
Hunt for heartless intruder who broke into Halifax nursery and play gym on same night

Police are looking for a man who broke into a Halifax nursery and play gym on Friday night.

By Sarah Fitton
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:49 pm - 1 min read

The intruder is also believed to have targeted a nearby training firm.

All three break-ins happened at premises on West Parade, on the outskirts of Halifax town centre.

Those targeted included Waterloo House Nursery and children’s play gym Play Palace.

All three break-ins happened on Friday

The nursery posted on social media: “We are very sad and angry that some person has done this to our business! Absolutely disgusting!”

The nursery break-in is reported to have happened at around 9.40pm on Friday.

The team there said they have reported the break-in to police and have CCTV images of the suspect.

Anyone with information that might help with the police should call them via 101 or get in touch using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.