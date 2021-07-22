Hunt for robber who left Sowerby Bridge shop staff member needing stitches from attack

The incident occurred at approximately 1.29pm on Wednesday July 7 at the Bridge Off-Licence on West Street, when a member of staff was seriously assaulted.

The victim required stitches for a facial injury.

The suspect, who was believed to have taken some cigarettes, left the shop in the direction of Ripponden, pushing a white Carrera pedal bicycle which was later found abandoned.

Police in Calderdale want to speak to this man

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asking to contact Halifax CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13210341012.