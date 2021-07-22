Hunt for robber who left Sowerby Bridge shop staff member needing stitches from attack
Police investigating a robbery in Sowerby Bridge have released images of a man they would like to identify.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 6:40 pm
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 6:44 pm
The incident occurred at approximately 1.29pm on Wednesday July 7 at the Bridge Off-Licence on West Street, when a member of staff was seriously assaulted.
The victim required stitches for a facial injury.
The suspect, who was believed to have taken some cigarettes, left the shop in the direction of Ripponden, pushing a white Carrera pedal bicycle which was later found abandoned.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asking to contact Halifax CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13210341012.
Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.