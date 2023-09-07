News you can trust since 1853
Hunt for robbers who threatened teen and stole his phone on a Saturday afternoon in Halifax town centre

Detectives are searching for robbers who stole from a teenager after he asked for directions in Halifax town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
The 14-year-old had stopped the culprits on Broad Street and asked for help on a Saturday afternoon.

The teenager was then threatened and the robbers searched his belongings, taking several personal items including a mobile phone and cash.

Police say the teen did not suffer any injuries but was understandably left shaken.

One of the men police would like to speak toOne of the men police would like to speak to
Calderdale CID have released these CCTV images of three men they want to speak to about the incident, which happened at around 2pm on Saturday, August 26.

They are asking for anyone who may recognise the men who are pictured to contact detectives as they believe those people may have information that could help with their investigation.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the Broad Street area at around the time of the robbery.

Anyone who can help can get in touch with Calderdale CID by using the live chat function on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Two of the men police want to speak toTwo of the men police want to speak to
Detectives can also be reached by calling 101, quoting reference 13230476046.

Alternatively, information can also be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Anyone with concerns or information about any crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat facility.