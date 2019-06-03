Some of the jewellery taken in a spate of burglaries in Calderdale

Hunt for stolen jewellery taken in spate of raids across Calderdale

Detectives in Calderdale are appealing for information after a spate of jewellery thefts from homes across Calderdale in the last two months.

A number of incidents in April and May has seen the police force release images of items of jewellery in a bid to trace them down. Detectives are not linking any of the incidents at this moment. Here are all the pictures of the jewellery police are trying o track down.

The burglary happened at a house on Butts Green Lane between 3.15pm and 3.45pm.

1. May 20

The suspect/s forced entry to the property and carried out a search
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who finds the jewellery or is sold the jewellery
More jewellery taken on May 20
