Hunt for thieves who stole white caravan from Calderdale site

Police officers in Calderdale are appealing for information following a theft of a caravan.

The caravan was taken off Elland Road in Brighouse between 11.15pm on November 9 and 12.10pm on November 10.

The caravan was stolen from the Brighouse area this month

Anyone who has seen the caravan (pictured) or anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190577705.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111

