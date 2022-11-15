Hunt for wanted Calderdale man who served sentence for serious sexual offence

Farid Boughlan, aged 39, was released from prison after serving a sentence for a serious sexual offence in London but has failed to comply with notification requirements.

Police say there is no suggestion that he has left the country and he has potential links to West Yorkshire, Sheffield, London and Coventry – but could be anywhere in the UK.

Numerous extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate Boughlan but, so far, he has not been found.

Farid Boughlan

He is described as a North African male, approximately 6ft tall, with brown eyes and may walk with a limp.

He also has a number of tattoos - an anchor and skull on his left arm, a Chinese symbol on his neck and numbers on his fingers.

The image of him is from June 2017 so it is possible that his appearance may have changed significantly since then.

Anyone with information that might help with finding him is being asked to contact police in Calderdale on 101, or by using the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

