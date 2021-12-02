I wanted to keep my weed': Audi driver reached 70mph on 'shredded' tyres as he tried to outrun West Yorkshire Police

Dean Salah failed to stop despite West Yorkshire Police officers using a stinger device in a bid to get him to stop his Audi on the M62.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said officers became suspicious when they saw Salah driving an Audi A3 in the eastbound carriageway on July 25 this year.

The officers checked the registration number and it appeared that it was a cloned vehicle.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Salah failed to pull over and the officers arranged for colleagues to be in position with a stinger device at Junction 25 in Brighouse in case the defendant tried to leave the motorway.

Mr Nicholson said Salah drove over the stinger as he entered the exit slip road and the front tyres deflated.

Salah continued to drive through Cooper Bridge along Wakefield Road.

Police officers continued to pursue the car in an attempt to bring it to a controlled stop.

Salah went through a red light near the Three Nuns pub, swerving between lanes and undertaking other vehicles.

He went through another set of red lights when he reached Mirfield and a van driver had to swerve out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.

The defendant overtook a cyclist at 70mph and went around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Nicholson said Salah was forced to reduce his speed when the tyres began to shred.

He turned into a veterinary surgery car park and got out.

He then jumped on to the bonnet of a police car as he tried to get away but was arrested in the car park.

The car was searched and cannabis was recovered.

When asked by an officer at the scene why he had driven so dangerously, Salah replied: "Obviously, I wanted to keep my weed."

The officer then asked: "Did it scare you?" Salah answered: "I'm not scared of anything."

Salah, 29, of Boswell Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, having no insurance and driving while disqualified.

He has previous convictions for burglary, theft, assault and possession drugs.

Simon Perkins, mitigating, said Salah had suffered from mental health issues and pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Perkins said his client was suitable to take part in a rehabilitation activity programme.

Salah was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of an electronically tagged curfew for four months and was ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days