Illegal driver caught driving mini bus of 14 passengers on M62 motorway

A man was caught illegally driving a mini bus of 14 passengers on the M62 motorway.

The driver was stopped by the West Yorkshire Police Traffic Officers on the motorway near to Calderdale.

A traffic officer for the unit, known as Traffic Dave, shared the news on his Twitter account just after 3am this morning (Wednesday).

Posting on Twitter he said the driver thought he was OK to drive his family about on a car licence. However he had no insurance and no MOT.

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.

