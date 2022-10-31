Illegal e-scooter rider who fled from Calderdale police found hiding in a bush

An officer was on patrol in Brighouse when he spotted the scooter weaving in and out of moving traffic with no lights on, overtaking and undertaking.

When he tried to stop the rider, he made off into some side streets but was found hiding in the bush.

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “He was no hide and seek champion and easily spotted as he was wearing a bright orange/red jacket.

Police found the rider in a bush

"The scooter was seized for no insurance and no licence, and the rider will soon be dealt with by the courts.

"Please remember electric scooters are only to be ridden on private land or in designated areas or cities.

"Calderdale is not a designated area and you could lose the scooter, be fined and have points on your licence or future licence.”

