One shop had 11,200 packs of cigarettes seized, as well as 2.65kg of rolling tobacco and 126 illegal vapes. At another shop, 356 packs of cigarettes and 83 pouches of rolling tobacco were found, and at the third, 211 packs of cigarettes and 12 pouches of rolling tobacco were seized, along with a further three bags of counterfeit tobacco still to be counted by Trading Standards.Police said: “Illegal tobacco not only deprives the Inland Revenue of tax but supports organised criminal gangs.