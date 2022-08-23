News you can trust since 1853
Illegal tobacco, cigarettes and vapes seized in Halifax shop raids

Police seized hundreds of packs of illegal cigarettes as well as tobacco and vapes during raids on three Halifax shops.

By Sarah Fitton
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:02 am

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team and West Yorkshire Trading Standards armed with warrants visited the stores following tip-offs from members of the public.

One shop had 11,200 packs of cigarettes seized, as well as 2.65kg of rolling tobacco and 126 illegal vapes. At another shop, 356 packs of cigarettes and 83 pouches of rolling tobacco were found, and at the third, 211 packs of cigarettes and 12 pouches of rolling tobacco were seized, along with a further three bags of counterfeit tobacco still to be counted by Trading Standards.Police said: “Illegal tobacco not only deprives the Inland Revenue of tax but supports organised criminal gangs.

"In turn, this supports more serious illegal activities such as human trafficking and the supply of class A and B drugs.”

Some of the illegal tobacco seized by police in Halifax

Anyone with information about illegal goods can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.