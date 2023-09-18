News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Illegal vapes: More than 2,000 vapes and hundreds of packets of cigarettes seized from Halifax shops in police and trading standards crackdown

Thousands of illegal vapes, cigarettes and tobacco have been seized from Halifax shops.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team helped West Yorkshire Trading Standards carry out the crackdown on illicit products on Friday.

Five shops were visited following what police said was “intelligence of illicit tobacco products being sold as well as the sale of vapes to children”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 2,300 vapes, 753 packets of cigarettes and 170 pouches of tobacco were seized by trading standards.

Police helped trading standards with the operation, visiting five Halifax shopsPolice helped trading standards with the operation, visiting five Halifax shops
Police helped trading standards with the operation, visiting five Halifax shops
Most Popular

Anyone with concerns about tobacco products or vapes being sold to children can contact trading standards anonymously at www.keep-it-out.co.uk.

Concerns about crime can be passed onto police by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.