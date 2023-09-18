Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team helped West Yorkshire Trading Standards carry out the crackdown on illicit products on Friday.

Five shops were visited following what police said was “intelligence of illicit tobacco products being sold as well as the sale of vapes to children”.

More than 2,300 vapes, 753 packets of cigarettes and 170 pouches of tobacco were seized by trading standards.

Anyone with concerns about tobacco products or vapes being sold to children can contact trading standards anonymously at www.keep-it-out.co.uk.