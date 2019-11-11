Inquest opened into Halifax death of mum-of-two Levi Ogden

Bradford Coroner's Court has officially opened an inquest into the death of Levi Ogden.

Ms Ogden, 26, of Elland, died on November 3 next to Silver Street in Halifax town centre after what West Yorkshire Police described as an "altercation".

An Inquest Opening hearing was held at 9.30am today at Bradford Coroner's Court, City Courts, The Tyrls, by Assistant Coroner Angela Brocklehurst.

The hearing was to officially open an inquest into Ms Ogden's death.

The inquest has been opened due to reasonable cause of suspicion her death was caused by anything other than natural causes.

A 26-year-old man appeared in Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday via video link from HMP Armley in front of Judge Jonathan Rose, charged with the murder of Ms Ogden.

Judge Rose adjourned the hearing until January 6 where the defendant will be taken from custody to enter his murder charge plea.