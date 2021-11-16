Inquest opens into death of Halifax woman Dawn Walker

The body of Dawn Walker was found in Lightcliffe

Dawn Walker, 52, was found dead by police and paramedics close to her home in Halifax, West Yorks., on October 31.

An inquest into her death at Bradford Coroners court today (Tue), heard her husband had initially reported Dawn missing on the same day.

He had told police that his Dawn had left their house at 9.30am on Sunday, October 31, with plans to meet her daughter but that she had failed to turn up.

The inquest was told that after a call at 4.38pm that day, police and paramedics attended an alleyway between houses at Aysgarth Avenue in Lightcliffe.

They then made the discovery of Dawn's body in a suitcase, the inquest heard.

The inquest heard that Thomas Nutt, 45, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Bradford Crown Court.

Senior coroner Martin Fleming told the hearing how a forensic post-mortem had been carried out, but that Nutt's legal team had requested a second one to be undertaken.

It was heard the second pathologist had already been in discussion with Dr Hope, who had carried out the original examination, and Mr Fleming hoped a desktop review would be sufficient.

The inquest wad adjourned until the outcome of the court proceedings.