Inspirational officers and people recognised at Calderdale police awards

An officer who risked her own life to save a man from drowning, a road safety champion and members of the public who tackled a violent burglar, are just some of the people honoured at this year’s Calderdale District Policing Awards.

READ the remarkable individual stories of the Calderdale police award winners here

Police officers, police community support officers, district staff and members of the public were honoured at the annual awards on Thursday at Halifax’s Shay Stadium.

The event saw commendations and awards for bravery, dedication and investigative work by West Yorkshire Police, while members of the public were also recognized for their roles in helping police and their local community.

Calderdale District Commander, Chief Superintendent Dickie Whitehead, said: “The district awards is a highlight of the year for me and is a great opportunity to recognise the dedication and hard work of our staff and members of the public in our communities.

“These awards are just a snapshot of the great work that goes on a daily basis and they highlight the variety of policing challenges officers face.

“Every year, we hear examples of how police officers have gone above and beyond their call of duty to protect the public and I am extremely proud of their commitment, dedication and, at times, selfless actions in protecting our communities.”

Over 100 colleagues from across all ranks and nine members of the public enjoyed the evening as they heard how their peers had played a role in keeping Calderdale safe.

They were joined by HM the Queen’s representative for West Yorkshire Lord Lieutenant Mr Ed Anderson and his wife Mrs Heather Anderson along with other dignitaries including, Mayor of Calderdale Councillor Marcus Thompson and his wife Mrs Chance-Thompson, Reverend Canon Hilary Barbour, Chief Executive of Calderdale Council Mr Robin Tuddenham, Craig Whittaker MP, Chief Executive Jayne Sykes from the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and DCC John Robins.

The evening was hosted by Chief Supt Dickie Whitehead and was compèred by Superintendent Justine Plumb.

