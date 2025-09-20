Intruders smash their way into Halifax junior rugby club

A rugby club for Halifax children and teens has been hit by a break-in.

Boothtown Terriers say their clubhouse on Grantham Road was smashed into, with the culprits breaking a window.

They believe it was a “deliberately targeted attack” on the club.

The club says it “works hard to give children from all backgrounds the chance to play sport in a safe, supportive environment”.

"Incidents like this are not only disheartening but also create a real setback for the children and families we support, many of whom already face hardship,” the club has posted.

"Our aim has always been to make rugby accessible for everyone but with damages and security costs now adding up, it is becoming increasingly difficult.”

The club is urging anyone who has information about who was behind the break-in to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.