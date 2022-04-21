Investigation launched after alleged serious sexual offence in Mytholmroyd

Police officers in Calderdale are investigating following a report of an alleged serious sexual offence in Mytholmroyd.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 2:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 2:42 pm

The incident is reported to have happened in a park off Midgley Road in the evening of Monday April 18.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the victim is being supported by specially trained officers whilst enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information with may assist with enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale District Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting crime reference number 13220209524.

