Investigation launched after crime spree in Calderdale village

Officers from the Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team have been making enquiries in Stainland into a number of residential burglary reports that have came in overnight on July 21.

There was an attempted attempted burglary where the padlock on a gate was cut.

Officers believe the lock was cut with the intent to commit further offences but the suspects were possibly disturbed by the house holder,

Investigation into a spate of crimes in Stainland

There was a full burglary where a house was entered and property including car keys were taken,

The suspect/s entered the house via a window.

A garden shed was also burgled where the padlocks were forced open / cut off..

Another garden shed was also entered and attempts were made to enter the conservatory via window.

A spokesperson for the NPT said: "It is believed the offences were committed in the early hours of this morning.

"One resident was disturbed by noise in his garden at approximately 3am and went to investigate and discovered his sheds had been broken into.

"The areas affected were in HX4 9QW, HX4 9ND, HX4 9PJ, HX4 9QN

"If you have any information that may relate to these offences, please visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it, quoting 13210366825 or ring Calderdale CID on 01422 337276.

"If you have CCTV or a video doorbell please review them, between midnight and 5.30am, for any suspicious people or vehicles they may have recorded at the time."