Investigation launched after gun shots fired at Wyke flat

Police have launched an investigation after gun shots were fired at a flat in Wyke.

Officers were called to Wedgemoor Close, at about 11.550pm yesterday (Wednesday), after reports that a group of men were trying to gain entry to a property.

They discovered damage to a door which has now been confirmed as a firearms discharge.

Police also found that the men had been inside the property and searched it.

The caller who reported the shots also said they heard a vehicle drive away.

West Yorkshire Police has increased patrols in the area to reassure the public.

But the force said it is believed to have been a "targeted" attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, from the force's Firearms Prevent Team, said: “From our enquiries so far we believe that the vehicle used in this offence was black or dark coloured and of similar size to a Volkswagen Golf.

“We would therefore appeal to anyone who may have seen a similar vehicle in the area, or anyone seen acting suspiciously around one, before or shortly after the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1967 of February 14.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.