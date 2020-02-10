Irresponsible driver caught in Calderdale travelling the wrong way as he thought he could make it through flood water

Drivers in Calderdale are being reminded by police that road closures due to flooding have been put in place to protect people.

Wakefield Road in Brighouse by junction 25 of the M62 was closed yesterdaydue to heavy flooding by the Premier Inn, Brighouse.

Wakefield Road in Brighouse by junction 25 of the M62 was closed ( Picture West Yorkshire Police)

A number of cones blocked the road although a number of drivers were seen alighting their vehicles and moving the cones and driving towards the flood water.

However a male driver was reported for driving without due care and attention after PC 1969 Clough sighted a vehicle driving the wrong way down a slip road at a roundabout to avoid the cones at the road closure.

A spokesperson for the Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team said: He believed that because he was driving a 4x4 he could drive through the flood water unscathed.

"This is a reminder to the public that road closures are put in place to keep the public away from the flood waters.

"Please do not remove our cones and signs, you are putting yourself and other people at risk."

