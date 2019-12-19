Irresponsible drivers hit with fines after parking outside Halifax school

Two drivers have been hit with fines after parking outside schools in Halifax.

The two vehicles have been issued with a £30 fine for waiting where waiting is prohibited outside schools in Halifax North and East.

Irresponsible parking outside schools in Calderdale

A spokesperson for the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team said: "The markings outside schools are there for the safety of the children.

"Please do not park where you are committing an offence."

Elsewhere in Calderdale officers attended Swires Road in Halifax enforcing road safety around schools.

Two drivers were reported for dangerous parking/stopping. Three were given words of advice.

What is the law around yellow zig zag lines?

Yellow zig-zag lines outside schools, hospitals, or fire, police or ambulance stations indicate the length of road where stopping or waiting is strictly prohibited.

You may also find an upright sign, indicating a mandatory prohibition of stopping during the times shown.

The police can issue a ticket for causing an obstruction to either other traffic or pedestrians.