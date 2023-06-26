Jail for dangerous Halifax driver who caused crash, ran off and was found in bushes

Safdar Ali, aged 37 and of Highfield Terrace, was today (Monday) sentenced to more than three years in prison for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Police had received reports of a BMW which had failed to stop after a crash and had then been involved in a further collision on Shroggs Road in Halifax on November 8, 2021.

Officers attended the scene and, after speaking with witnesses, found Ali hiding in bushes nearby.

Safdar Ali

Enquiries established Ali’s vehicle had struck a VW Tiguan in Wood Lane - causing significant damage to his car and the Tiguan – and then overtaken other vehicles before going onto Shroggs Road where it collided with a Ford Focus and a Mini.

Ali, who police said appeared to be under the influence of drugs, was arrested and denied that he was the driver of the vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he refused to give a blood sample of blood.

Further enquiries established that Ali was the driver of the BMW at the time of both collisions, and he was subsequently charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Ali was sentenced for both dangerous driving offences and failing to provide a specimen and was jailed for a total of three years and 32 weeks.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Kris Roberts, of Calderdale District CID, said: “Ali’s appalling driving left three people needing treatment for their injuries. These included the mother of a young child, whose injuries were so serious that she was unable to care for her child and still suffers from the effects of this incident.

“Dangerous driving will not be tolerated in West Yorkshire and those who choose to engage in this behaviour can expect to find themselves brought before the courts, and in this case, sent to prison for a significant period of time.”

