A Halifax man who carried out a “terrifying” burglary at his own grandmother’s house has been jailed.

Kieron Cassidy, of Ovenden Way in Ovenden, was handed a 16-week sentence, suspended for a year, on July 5 this year.

But just 16 days later he targeted his own grandmother’s flat in Halifax and got into the premises while she slept.

Recorder Catherine Silverton said Cassidy’s grandmother must have been absolutely terrified at the time of the burglary during which the 37-year-stole two security cameras.

“It’s a mean offence and must have been deeply disturbing for your grandmother,” said the judge.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Thursday) that just nine days later, Cassidy was caught in the act as he burgled an unoccupied rented house near his own home.

Prosecutor Fen Greatley-Hirsch said the landlord was alerted to the burglary and arrived at the house to see Cassidy coming down a set of ladders propped up against a wall.

When the man tried to stop Cassidy he pointed an air rifle, which he had stolen from the property, towards the landlord and told him: "Stay out of it.”

Cassidy, who had another air rifle over his shoulder, refused to put down the weapon and the landlord grabbed the air rifle as he tried to escape.

After dropping the rifles, Cassidy then pulled out a knife from his waistband and chased the landlord around the garden telling him: “I’m going to kill you.”

Mr Greatley-Hirsch said the complainant was cornered in the garden and Cassidy made attempts to stab him.

Cassidy then produced a claw hammer and used that weapon to smash a window at the house.

The court heard that eventually Cassidy’s father became involved and he was able to pull him away.

The police inquiry revealed that Cassidy had stolen a PlayStation 5 and controller from the house along with a fishing knife and some cash.

When he was later arrested, he refused to provide a sample for drug testing but he told police:”I can do with three months in prison to sort me out.”

Cassidy’s criminal record contained 50 convictions for 115 offences and included two previous house burglaries.

The defendant admitted two charges of burglary, an allegation of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and a charge of making a threat to kill.

He also accepted causing criminal damage, theft and failing to provide a sample for Class A drug testing.

Solicitor advocate Safter Salam, for Cassidy, submitted that the attempt to cause grievous bodily harm was more of an attempt in panic to get away.

He said Cassidy had been detoxifying while on remand and was now on a drug-free wing in prison.

Recorder Silverton rejected submissions that Cassidy should not be considered a dangerous offender and she said she would be failing in her public duty if she did not impose an extended sentence.

Recorder Silverton jailed Cassidy for six years in total, but imposed an extended licence period of four years.