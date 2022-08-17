Jail for rolling pin robber who struck at Halifax house party

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December last year, 24-year-old Karl Scorgie, and an accomplice carried out a robbery at Pennywise newsagents on Thornhill Road, Rastrick, with the duo getting away with nearly £250 in cash as well as bottles of vodka and cans of beer.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Wednesday) how Scorgie’s accomplice, who has not been identified, told a male employee at the shop: "Give him the money. Open the till this is a robbery."

The accomplice grabbed cash from the till while Scorgie stole the alcohol.

Prosecutor Camille Morland said Scorgie, of Thornhill Road, Rastrick, was linked to the robbery by fingerprints left at the scene.

At the time of the shop robbery, Scorgie was already under investigation over an earlier robbery during a house party in Ovenden.

During an argument, Scorgie threatened another man with a rolling pin and then demanded money.

Miss Morland said the victim had his mobile phone snatched from him by Scorgie who then headbutted him.

Scorgie admitted the newsagents robbery and was found guilty of the robbery at the party following a trial.

Recorder Christopher Williams sentenced Scorgie to four years in jail for the first robbery at the party and added a further year in prison for his part in the shop robbery.

Scorgie will also be subject to an indefinite restraining order which bans him from going to the shop.