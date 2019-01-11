Jail sentence for burglar who targeted three homes in the same night at Calderdale

A burglar who targeted homes in Calderdale is behind bars after being jailed for four and a half years by the courts.

Stephen Paine, aged 42 of no fixed abode, was jailed for the offences which were committed overnight on December 11 at Sowerby Bridge and Pye Nest last year.

Stephen Paine.

He was picked up by police the next day in a vehicle that had been stolen in one of the burglaries and items found in the car linked him to the other two offences.

He was jailed yesterday for four years and six months at Bradford Crown Court yesterday for three offences of burglary.

Det Insp Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale CID, said: “I welcome yesterday’s sentence and Paine now has considerable time in prison to consider his actions.

“Having someone breaking into your home can be extremely traumatic so hopefully his victims can find some comfort in the sentence.”