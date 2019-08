From teen murderers, masked robbers and knife wielding raiders we look at the criminals who were jailed in July. To read the full reports of all these people jailed visit our crime section here and for all the breaking news and incidents here.

1. Christopher Stone, 41, Scholey Road, Rastrick Pleaded guilty to burglary charge and two fraud allegations relating to his use of the stolen bank card. Jailed for three years other Buy a Photo

2. Robert Smith, 35 of Back Lane, Ripponden Pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of ecstasy and charges of indecent exposure and outraging public decency. Jailed for 32 months other Buy a Photo

3. Michael Thompson, 17, from Huddersfield Jailed for life for the murder of teenager Jamie Brown in Halifax other Buy a Photo

4. Fesal Mahmood from Todmorden Sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for the offences of: dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 140 and was disqualified for two years and five months and must take extended retest. other Buy a Photo

View more