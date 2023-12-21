News you can trust since 1853
KDM Hair Design: Team at Calderdale hair salon 'shocked and heartbroken' after break-in

A salon in Brighouse has been left reeling after a break-in.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 18:55 GMT
The team at KDM Hair Design, on Bethel Street, said they were left “in shock and heartbroken” by the attack on their business on Tuesday night.

They had to shut yesterday (Wednesday) while police investigated but were open today.

"Unfortunately KDM hair has been broken into overnight and as a result we are unable to open until the police have done their thing,” they posted.

The break-in happened overnight on Tuesday

"I’m sure you can all appreciate at this time of year we are all in shock and heartbroken that this has happened.

"For all clients due today we will contact you. For our other clients due before Christmas there will be no impact on your appointments.

"We will not be beaten by this and normal services will resume tomorrow.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.