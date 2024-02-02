Keighley Road: Major Halifax road back open after being shut by police tonight
A major route through part of Halifax was shut earlier this evening by police.
A stretch of Keighley Road in Ovenden was closed, between Nursery Lane and Tesco Express, at around 8pm.
The lower section of Nursery Lane was also shut.
Both roads are understood to have been opened at around 9.15pm.
Police and ward councillors for the area posted warning about the road closures, which police said was due to “an ongoing incident”.
We will update this story with more details when we have them.