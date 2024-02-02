Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stretch of Keighley Road in Ovenden was closed, between Nursery Lane and Tesco Express, at around 8pm.

The lower section of Nursery Lane was also shut.

Both roads are understood to have been opened at around 9.15pm.

Police and ward councillors for the area posted warning about the road closures, which police said was due to “an ongoing incident”.