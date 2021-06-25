Knife and hammer wielding burglar arrested by Halifax police officers
A man was arrested by police officers in Halifax after he was caught burgling a property.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 11:44 am
On June 16 officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team responded to an ongoing burglary.
The suspect was found inside the building holding a knife and a hammer.
An 18-year-old man from Halifax was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Burglary
Halifax Neighbourhood policing team revealed details of the arrest.
Within the last 31 days there have been 4961 calls for Service in Calderdale resulting in 2048 crimes being recorded including;
922 Assaults
340 Public Order Offences
59 Drug Offences
15 Possession of Weapons
The above have resulted in 816 arrests being made.