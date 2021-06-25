Knife and hammer wielding burglar arrested by Halifax police officers

On June 16 officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team responded to an ongoing burglary.

The suspect was found inside the building holding a knife and a hammer.

An 18-year-old man from Halifax was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Burglary

Within the last 31 days there have been 4961 calls for Service in Calderdale resulting in 2048 crimes being recorded including;

922 Assaults

340 Public Order Offences

59 Drug Offences

15 Possession of Weapons