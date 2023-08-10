Knife attacker jailed for nine years after teen chased and slashed in Halifax street attack

Leighton Davies was sentenced today (Thursday) to nine years in prison after a court heard he had a history of violent offending including an earlier conviction for wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm when he was only 16.

Recorder Simon Kealey KC told Bradford Crown Court that the nine-year sentence in a young offenders institution, plus an extended licence period of two years, was necessary to adequately protect the public from Davies.

Davies – now 20 and of Rawson Avenue in Halifax – will have to serve at least two-thirds of the nine-year term before he is considered for release.

The court heard that the victim had been out with friends in Halifax when Davies became involved in an argument with one of them.

Davies asked the 16-year-old boy what he was looking at before shouting: "Get the Rambo”.

The teenager ran off in fear, but Recorder Kealey said Davies chased after him carrying “a small sword”.

The court heard Davies swung the weapon multiple times but only struck the complainant once, causing a deep cut to his cheek.

Davies pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily in relation to that incident and also admitted a series of other allegations relating to separate incidents of violence on other occasions.

He admitted affray, assault and possession of a knife in relation to an inciden in December 2021 when he and other males surrounded a youth in Hipperholme after they saw him buying cannabis.

During that incident Davies “prodded” the complainant in the chest with a knife and the youth later realised he had suffered a minor cut to his chest which needed stitches.

Davies also admitted further offences of assault involving a third victim.

Solicitor advocate John Bottomley, for Davies, highlighted medical reports which revealed that his clinet suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his childhood and lived in “a heightened state of anxious arousal”.