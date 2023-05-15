The film was made by Calderdale Police

The film, made with help from Calderdale’s police cadets, tells the story of a teenage boy who goes to school with a knife to impress his mates.

On the way home, he is mugged – with tragic consequences.

The video has been released today (Monday) to mark the start of Knife Crime Awareness Week and the work police across the country are doing to stamp out knife crime as part of Operation Sceptre.

Calderdale police say the film is based on events that happen “on a daily basis”.

According to the video, one in three people are killed or injured by their own knife, and people who carry knives are 50 per cent more likely to become a victim of knife crime.

The neighbourhood policing teams for Halifax and Calder Valley said: “Our aim of this film is to highlight the dangers of carrying a knife to young people, to make our communities a safer and better place to live.

"We would like to thank the West Yorkshire Police Cadets at Calderdale for providing all of the actors in this, along with one volunteer.

"Also a big thankyou to the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit for providing the funding to have this film produced.”

Neighbourhood policing team officers will be holding several drop-in sessions to spread as part of the national week of action against knife crime.

They include Park Ward Forum tomorrow (Tuesday) from 7pm until 8.30pm at Hanson Lane Enterprise Centre and Todmorden Ward Forum tomorrow from 6.45pm until 8pm at Todmorden Town Hall.

On Wednesday they will be at Hebden Bridge Town Hall between 10am and 11am.

On Thursday, officers will be at Centre Vale Park in Todmorden between 6pm and 7pm, Langdale Street in Elland between 3.30pm and 4.30pm and at Skircoat Ward Forum at Old Rishworthians RUFC between 6pm and 8pm.

On Saturday, officers will be at Wellhome Park in Brighouse between 10am and 3pm and at Tesco on Haugh Shaw Road in Halifax between 10am and 2pm.

