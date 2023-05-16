News you can trust since 1853
Knife Crime Awareness Week: Police find terrifying Rambo knife in van with no insurance stopped in Halifax

This frightening blade was discovered in a van stopped in Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th May 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:02 BST

The ‘Rambo knife’ was found by police patrolling in Boothown on Sunday.

Officers had stopped the van after checked showed it was not insured and found the terrifying knife in the footwell. ]

The driver was arrested, interviewed and charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of Class A drugs, and was also reported for no insurance.

The knife was found in the footwell of the vanThe knife was found in the footwell of the van
Police are highlighting the dangers of carrying a knife this week as part of Knife Crime Awareness Week.

