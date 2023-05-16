Knife Crime Awareness Week: Police find terrifying Rambo knife in van with no insurance stopped in Halifax
This frightening blade was discovered in a van stopped in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th May 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 13:02 BST
The ‘Rambo knife’ was found by police patrolling in Boothown on Sunday.
Officers had stopped the van after checked showed it was not insured and found the terrifying knife in the footwell. ]
The driver was arrested, interviewed and charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of Class A drugs, and was also reported for no insurance.
Police are highlighting the dangers of carrying a knife this week as part of Knife Crime Awareness Week.