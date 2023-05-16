The ‘Rambo knife’ was found by police patrolling in Boothown on Sunday.

Officers had stopped the van after checked showed it was not insured and found the terrifying knife in the footwell. ]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver was arrested, interviewed and charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of Class A drugs, and was also reported for no insurance.

The knife was found in the footwell of the van