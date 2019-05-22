Knife robber with links to Halifax on the run after failure to return to prison

A prisoner at HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire is on the run from authorities after he failed to return from day release.

Carlos Treazure, who police say has links in Halifax, Sheffield and Manchester, was jailed in 2015 for the knife point robbery of a 19-year-old in Sheffield.

On May 16 the 34-year-old was allowed to leave the prison on day release to attend his place of work in Rutland Road, Sheffield. He was due to return to the prison by 8.30pm that same evening but never showed.

Earlier this year fellow prisoner Jamie Subryan climbed out of a window at the facility and was on the run for six months.

Treazure is described as 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen with a full beard. He also has a distinctive scar around his left eye.

Members of the public are asked not to approach him but instead contact us using one of the following non-emergency contact methods quoting reference 19*250803.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.