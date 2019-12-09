Knife wielding Halifax man threatens shop worker and taxi driver during four week crime spree

A 23-year-old Halifax man has been jailed for more than three years after a spate of offences over a four-week period earlier this year.

Corey Badhams threatened to hit a Halifax taxi driver with a bottle if he didn’t hand over his cash and the following month he pulled out a large knife during a shoplifting incident at a convenience store.

Corey Badhams has been jailed for a total of 42 months

Prosecutor Camille Morland told Bradford Crown Court that Badhams and another man appeared to be in drink when they got into the taxi and during the short journey they said they were not going to pay their fare.

When the taxi arrived Badhams grabbed hold of the driver and told him:”I’m going to hit you with this bottle if you don’t give me your money.”

Miss Morland said the pair then ran off without any money being taken, but the driver was left shaken up by the incident.

A few weeks later in May Badhams pulled out a knife after a female accomplice walked out of the One Stop Shop in King Cross with two cases of cider.

During that early morning incident Miss Morland said Badhams, of Dodge Holme Road, Mixenden, told a member of staff to “get back Asian b******” and waved the knife in his face.

In a statement the shop worker said he “froze” and thought he was going to be stabbed and the incident left him scared and traumatised.

Just a week later Badhams and accomplice Joshua Hoy, who had been in the taxi with him, brazenly walked into the same One Stop Shop and stole two cases of Budweiser beer worth £20.

When they were challenged Badhams responded:”This is our shop. We can get what we want.”

Badhams was jailed for a total of 42 months after he admitted charges of attempted robbery, making off without payment, shoplifting, possession of the knife and racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

Hoy, 26, of Cedar Street, Halifax, who admitted making off without payment and shoplifting was jailed for 10 months.

Judge Colin Burn told Badhams:”Taxi drivers have a risky enough job as it is without being threatened with violence and people trying to rob them.”

The judge said he had no doubt that the shop worker would have been terrified when they saw the knife.