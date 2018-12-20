Latest Calderdale crime figures have been revealed

The Office of National Statistics has revealed the latest quarterly data for police recorded crime for Calderdale.

The data covers the change in the total number of crimes and looks at the detailed figures for specific offences.

It shows that overall crime has gone up year-on-year in the borough, including a 40 per cent increase in the number of sexual offences from 614 the previous year to 857, although this could be due to more victims coming forward.

Although crime has increased overall, theft has decreased by six per cent.

In response, Detective Chief Inspector Dave Shaw, of Calderdale District Police, said: “It is important to note a proportion of the rise in crime offences can be put down to improvements in how we record crime and this has had an impact on the figures.

“This increase is mirrored across the Force and across the country. Nationally, there has been a 13 per cent rise in recorded offences in the same period.

“Officers at Calderdale district police continue to work extremely hard to provide the best possible service to residents and are committed to keeping our communities safe.

“This is in the face of unprecedented levels of demand on the police. Last year, there was an extra 23,000 999 calls made to West Yorkshire Police, while the Force has fewer officers and staff than in previous years due to budget restraints.

“In Calderdale, we frequently hold proactive operations to combat crime, including burglary offences, thefts and antisocial behaviour. We also recently held a campaign to raise awareness of knife crime in the district and are planning to take part in another campaign in the new year.

"Officers are also having to deal with more complex levels of crime, such as cybercrime, and have seen an increase in the number of reports of vulnerable and missing people.

“We have experienced real rises in crime in some areas, such as sexual offences, violent offences, burglaries, however, we have seen reductions in other crimes such as theft and vehicle crime.

“Throughout the festive period we have had increased patrols across the district and in Halifax town centre, and continue to work alongside the council, fire service, ambulance service and other partners, to provide a multi-agency approach to tackling and preventing crime.”