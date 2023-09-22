Leading member of Halifax drugs gang Khumnran Taj jailed for 18 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Khumran Mohammed Taj, aged 41, was sentenced to 18 years in prison yesterday (Thursday) at Bradford Crown Court after he was convicted of being involved in a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Taj was arrested in January 2022 after police raided properties in Halifax and Luton, which led to the seizure of a significant quantity of Class A drugs.
He was subsequently charged with several drug-related offences, including possession with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply.
Taj was jailed along with Halifax man Craig Collins, aged 48 and of Alloe Field View in Illingworth, who received a 20-month term for his role in the conspiracy.
Detective Constable Chris Bailey, from Calderdale District Precision Team, said: "Taj was the principal member of an organised crime group who was responsible for supplying a large quantity of class A drugs within the Calderdale area.
“I hope that this sentencing sends a clear message to those involved in the supply of illegal drugs in the Calderdale area that we are actively pursuing you and will continue to work with our partners to bring you before the courts.”
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs or any other kind of crime in their area can contact police by calling 101.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information that might be helpful to officers can be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.