Leeds man arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Calderdale

A Leeds man was who tested positive for cannabis was arrested by Calderdale police on suspicion of drug driving.

On Friday evening whilst on proactive patrol officers from Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team noticed a vehicle with three men inside driving through the Greetland area.

The vehicle was stopped and three males from the Leeds area were in the vehicle.

The driver completed a roadside drugs wipe and subsequently tested positive for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of Drug Driving and has been released under investigation awaiting forensic test results.

