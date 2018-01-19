Leeds man 'brutally and intentionally killed Jessica' - Investigating officer into Halifax murder

A senior investigating officer in the murder of a Halifax mum-of-two said a Leeds man 'brutally and intentionally killed' her.

Drug-user Jordan Thackray from Leeds had been in a volatile "on-off" relationship with Jessica King, but he murdered her last August after she tried to end it and he discovered that she had a new boyfriend.

He pleaded guilty to the murder charge last month and today the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC sentenced him to life in prison with a minimum term of 17 years before he could be considered for release by the Parole Board.

READ MORE: Leeds man jailed for life for murder of Halifax mum Jessica King

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan said; “Whilst in pleading guilty Thackray has accepted his actions and taken responsibility for taking Jessica’s life this does not in any way change the fact that he brutally, and intentionally killed Jessica and has left two young children without their mother, and her whole family devastated by their sudden loss.

“Whilst Thackray’s conviction and sentencing cannot bring Jessica back, I hope that it goes someway to bring closure to what has understandably been a distressing time for Jessica’s family, and that they can begin to move forward with their lives.”

Read the full report on the court case here.