Life ban for Halifax dog owner prosecuted by RSPCA who ignored advice to take pet to vets

Claire Beaumont (D.O.B 12.10.1974), of Hunter Hill Road, Halifax, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 to Beau, a Lhasa Apso type dog, when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on August 23.

The tan and white dog’s coat was heavily matted and flea-infested and he was suffering from alopecia and conjunctivitis. Most of his skin across his trunk and limbs was red and inflamed and it was so painful that an RSPCA inspector observed him licking and biting at himself constantly. His nails were also overgrown on all four of his feet.

The court was told that RSPCA inspectors made numerous visits to Beaumont’s home between August and October last year (2021) when they advised her to take the dog to the vets. The defendant claimed she had done, but the charity could find no evidence to back up her claims.

Beau’s skin was so itchy and painful he was biting himself constantly

Beaumont eventually agreed to allow RSPCA inspector Kris Walker to take Beau to the vets, where the dog’s hair and nails were trimmed and he was treated with anti-parasites, eye drops, antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

Sadly, a later examination of Beau’s mouth revealed a separate issue with a tumour that had spread through his jawbone, so it was decided the kindest thing to do was to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Taylor said in her witness statement that when she visited Beaumont’s home on April 29 last year following a report, the defendant claimed Beau “had died two weeks ago and that he was buried in the back garden”.

But in a telephone conversation with the inspector later that day she said he was still alive, although it was not for another 12 days before RSPCA inspector Kris Walker was able to check on Beau’s condition.

He advised her to seek veterinary attention and clean up the yard which was full of faeces.

The court heard how when the inspector returned on August 31, the defendant claimed she had taken Beau to Vets4Pets. But there proved to be no record of the visit and he asked her again to get veterinary treatment as the dog needed dematting and treatment for fleas.

On a further visit on October 28, Beaumont claimed she had taken the dog to the PDSA in Bradford, but agreed to let him go to a vets with inspector Walker, who reported in his witness statement: “Beau was matted and he had fleas, conjunctivitis and appeared to have a mouth issue. He was licking and biting himself continuously and his skin was hot to the touch.”

A vet who examined the dog concluded the dog would have been suffering for “at least some days and weeks” before he examined him.

In mitigation, Beaumont said she was remorseful and that at the time she “had had a lot going on”.