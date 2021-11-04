Lightcliffe murder accused Thomas Nutt accepts “unlawfully killing” wife Dawn Walker from Halifax

Thomas Nutt, 45, made his first appearance before Bradford Crown Court today via a prison video link and during a hearing lasting about 15 minutes his defence barrister Abigail Langford confirmed that her client accepted unlawfully killing his 52-year-old wife Dawn Walker.

Her body was found in Lightcliffe on Sunday and Nutt, of Shirley Grove, was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

Miss Langford told the Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC:”The defendant accepts killing the deceased.

The body of Dawn Walker was found in Lightcliffe on Sunday

“I can say the issue in the case will be he did not intend to kill her.”

Miss Langford said it was possible that the issue of “provocation” could be raised.

“I make it clear the defendant accepts unlawfully killing his wife,” she added.

Miss Langford said Nutt had agreed to be assessed by a psychiatrist and at trial her client would put forward his explanation of what happened at the relevant time and his explanation for his actions afterwards.

Judge Mansell said the trial should be listed for seven days and the earliest provisional date was fixed for July 25 next year.