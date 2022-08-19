Lightcliffe murder: Detective who led inquiry into Dawn Walker's killing urges domestic violence victims to come forward

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Dawn’s husband Thomas Nutt was sentenced to life behind bars for her killing today, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles said: “Dawn Walker’s family have been left absolutely devastated by her death in such violent circumstances.

"This has been a dreadful crime, especially given the couple had only recently married.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Dawn’s family, who have shown great dignity and strength through what has understandably been a devastating time for them.

Police at the scene after Dawn's body was found

"No verdict or sentence will bring Dawn back to her family. I hope however, that in getting justice they can begin to move forward with their lives.

“We encourage any victims of domestic abuse or coercive and controlling behaviour to come forward and report it to one of our specialist safeguarding officers, who will listen and provide the necessary support.”