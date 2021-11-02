Lightcliffe murder: 'It is improper to speculate' says councillor looking to support community.

A murder investigation continues after a woman's body was found off Aysgarth Avenue on October 31.

No official announcement has been made by West Yorkshire Police over the identity of the deceased at this stage.

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe councillor George Robinson says it has come as a shock and is working with Calderdale Council and the police to support members of the community who may need it.

Police officers in the Lightcliffe area after the body of a woman was found

“This is really devastating news. May our thoughts and prayers go out to those that have lost their loved one," said Coun Robinson.

"We’re a close knit community in Lightcliffe and naturally, this will be a deep blow to many.

"It is understandable that many are upset about these tragic circumstances. There are two schools within a close proximity, and many families with young children live in the area.

Please do speak to family or friends if this will help. I will also be contacting the council, police and schools to see what support is being put in place.

"It would be improper to speculate at this stage, because the recent events are raw for many. But, if anyone knows any relevant information then I’d urge you to contact the police.”

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Aysgarth Avenue or the surrounding streets between 1pm and 4.38pm on Sunday afternoon.

The 45-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder still remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Our enquiries into this incident are still at an early stage and we are particularly keen to speak with the person who initially called us to make the report as they have not yet identified themselves to us.

“I would also encourage anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to come forward and inform police by calling 101 or using the 101Live Chat facility on the website quoting log 1317 of 31st October.

“Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A police cordon was in place this morning at one end of a snicket off Aysgarth Avenue and in a field at the other end.

Police have also been seen at nearby Shirley Grove.