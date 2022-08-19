Lightcliffe murder: Watch video of murderer Thomas Nutt trying to dispose of wife Dawn Walker's body in a suitcase after he killed her
This video shows the moment Lightcliffe man Thomas Nutt tried to dispose of the suitcase containing his dead wife’s body.
The 46-year-old, of Shirley Grove, was today handed a life sentence and told his must serve at least 21 years in prison for the murder of Dawn Walker in October last year.
The footage released to the jury in court showed Nutt removing Dawn’s body from the property in a suitcase.
This video also shows Dawn and Nutt returning from their wedding, with Dawn still in her wedding dress. It was the last time she was seen alive.
The suitcase was discovered by neighbours near Aysgarth Avenue in Lightcliffe.
A few days later, Nutt was captured removing the suitcase with Dawn’s body inside from their home.
Footage also showed him returning and trying to cover up the tracks left by the suitcase wheels.
Nutt was arrested on Sunday, October 31 and subsequently charged on Tuesday, November 2 with murder.
He admitted manslaughter but denied the murder charge.
Following a two-week trial at Bradford Crown Court, Nutt was found guilty of murder by a jury.