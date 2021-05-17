"Like wacky races": Two drivers caught speeding at more than 100mph on M62

The drivers were caught between 2am and 4.30am on Friday morning (May 14).

In a tweet, motorway traffic officer Martin Willis - known on Twitter as 'Motorway Martin' - said: "The #M62 is like wacky races tonight!"

The next day the officer caught another speedster on the M62 who recognised the PC Willis.

A driver was clocked at 109mph on the M62

Posting the interaction on Twitter the officer said: "So I stop this car for speeding the other night and on seeing me the driver says "You're Martin aren't you?"

"Surprised, I say, "How do you know my name?"

"He replies, "You're on the Twitter" Clearly doesn't read my speeder Tweets!